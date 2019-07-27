Ritu Chaudhry Seth celebrates SPECIAL DAY with husband Gautam

MUMBAI: Ritu Chaudhry Seth, who is charming the audience with her stellar performance in Nazar, is celebrating a special day with her husband today.

Ritu began her committed relationship with her now husband Gautam Seth on 27th July around 25 years ago.

The duo met at Ritu's college, which Gautam used to visit to meet his close friend. Both of them started to get to know each other, and the rest is history.

We contacted Ritu to know more about the beautiful relationship that she shares with her husband and about their special day, and she said,

'25 years ago, on this day, I said yes to being his girlfriend, and that's probably been the best decision of my life so far. We probably celebrate this anniversary of ours with more excitement than our marriage anniversary.'

She further added, "My husband is not the 'cards and flowers' romantic type. But his romance shows in his thoughtfulness for me and my daughter. He's always so supportive of everything I do, always encouraging me and pushing me to do better. He also takes care of my daughter so beautifully. That according to me is the most romantic gesture by a man.'

Expressing more about the beautiful relationship, she said, 'The best part of our relationship is that along with our fun, jokes, laughter, and sometimes serious conversations, we both enjoy each other's silences also.'

We can't stop awwing at the couple and hope that their love only grows with each passing day.