Ritu Shivpuri joins Colors' Vish

04 Aug 2019 11:12 AM

TellyChakkar recently reported about actors Pooja Banerjee and Rupesh Kataria joining the cast of Colors’ supernatural thriller drama Vish, produced by Peninsula Pictures.

The show, which features Vishal Vashishtha, Debina Bonnerjee, and Sana Maqbool Khan in the lead roles, will soon witness the entry of another talented actress.

TellyChakkar has learned that Bollywood actress Ritu Shivpuri who has been part of TV shows like Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 and Nazar, will soon make an entry in Vish.

The actress will be seen depicting pivotal role.

Vish is a supernatural fantasy drama and focuses on the mysterious world of Sabrina and her lover, who are among the last few surviving members of a species born from the crossbreed between a human and a snake.

