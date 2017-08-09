Time to gear up for the upcoming episodes of Aakash Aath’s Hridmajhare!

The coming episodes are going to be special as some of the popular celebs will be seen gracing the musical show!

Can you guess who will be the guests?

Well, the guest list includes the popular actress Rituparna Sengupta (on 10th August); the famous music director and composer Shantanu Moitra (on 11th August) and classical singer Ustad Raza Ali Khan (on 12th August).

The celebrities will be seen in conversation with the tabla maestro Pt. Tanmoy Bose sharing interesting things about themselves.

So, get ready for the episodes