Ritvik Arora celebrates 50 episodes of being Kunal Rajvansh

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 May 2019 05:39 PM

MUMBAI: Ritvik Arora, who rose to fame with his performance as Ahaan Dhanrajgir in Color’s Tu Aashiqui, is currently ruling the television screens with his performance as Kunal Rajvansh in the serial Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke.

A fan page recently made a video where they congratulated him on completing 50 episodes in the show. In the video, you can see the different shades of his characters. Ritvik shared the video and thanked all his fans and well-wishers for their support.

He also requested them to continue showering this kind of love and support on him. Well, there is no doubt that fans are important for every actor.

Check out the post here.

