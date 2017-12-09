Hot Downloads

Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Paul Walker
Paul Walker
Ridhima Pandit
Ridhima Pandit
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon
Sonu Nigam
Sonu Nigam
Hina Khan
Tuesday Thought
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Karan Singh Grover
Karan Singh Grover
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

quickie
Navina Bole would like to get naughty with Nakuul Mehta

Navina Bole would like to get naughty with Nakuul Mehta

more quickie Click Here

poll

Do you think Priyank is at fault with his failed relationship with Divya?

Do you think Priyank is at fault with his failed relationship with Divya?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Are you happy with Rohan Gandotra replacing Siddharth Shukla in Dil Se Dil Tak?

Are you happy with Rohan Gandotra replacing Siddharth Shukla in Dil Se Dil Tak?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Ritvik Arora elated to share screen space with his ‘childhood hero’ – Hatim

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Dec 2017 05:39 PM

Dreams do come true and who knows it better than the good looking new face in the Tinsel town, Ritvik Arora.    

Ritvik, who is currently winning hearts as Ahaan in Colors’ daily Tu Aashiqui, used to follow the popular TV show Hatim and being a big fan of Rahil Azam, who essayed the titular role in the series, he never thought that one day he would get to share screen space with him.

His dream has turned into reality and he is happy to share screen space with his ‘childhood hero’ Rahil Azam.

When TellyChakkar spoke to Ritvik, he shared with us, “I used to follow Hatim a lot and get dreams about what will happen next. There was a sequence where both the hero and the villain kill each other and it happened exactly the way I saw it in dreams. I was really connected to the show and it was like a dream for me to meet and share screen space with him.”

The actor was quite elated to know that he will be working with Rahil.  

Recalling the day of his first meeting with Rahil, he shared with us, “I saw him at the mock shoot and at first I couldn’t recognize him because he used to have quite a different look in Hatim.When I recognized him I went up and told him that I am a big fan of his and I used to watch his show a lot. He was really nice to me and told that these words mean a lot to him. I found him really sweet.”

“After working with him, and knowing him even more, I know that he is a beautiful person. He helps me with my scenes. He does not focus only on his work but mine too. Whenever I am facing any difficulties, he is always there to help me. His presence inspires me to build a personality like him,” he added.

We also asked Ritvik whether they team up and play pranks on sets. He shared, “We tease Jannat (Zubair) a lot. Just to scare Shagun (Sharma), Nidhi (Shah) and Jannat, we cook up stories and tell them that this kind of track is coming up.”

Enjoy the moments, Ritvik!!! 

Tags > Colors tv, Tu Aashiqui, Rahil Azam, TellyChakkar, Ritvik Arora, Hatim Jannat Zubair, Shagun Sharma, Nidhi Shah,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top