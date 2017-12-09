Ritvik Arora elated to share screen space with his ‘childhood hero’ – Hatim

Dreams do come true and who knows it better than the good looking new face in the Tinsel town, Ritvik Arora.

Ritvik, who is currently winning hearts as Ahaan in Colors’ daily Tu Aashiqui, used to follow the popular TV show Hatim and being a big fan of Rahil Azam, who essayed the titular role in the series, he never thought that one day he would get to share screen space with him.

His dream has turned into reality and he is happy to share screen space with his ‘childhood hero’ Rahil Azam.

When TellyChakkar spoke to Ritvik, he shared with us, “I used to follow Hatim a lot and get dreams about what will happen next. There was a sequence where both the hero and the villain kill each other and it happened exactly the way I saw it in dreams. I was really connected to the show and it was like a dream for me to meet and share screen space with him.”

The actor was quite elated to know that he will be working with Rahil.

Recalling the day of his first meeting with Rahil, he shared with us, “I saw him at the mock shoot and at first I couldn’t recognize him because he used to have quite a different look in Hatim.When I recognized him I went up and told him that I am a big fan of his and I used to watch his show a lot. He was really nice to me and told that these words mean a lot to him. I found him really sweet.”

“After working with him, and knowing him even more, I know that he is a beautiful person. He helps me with my scenes. He does not focus only on his work but mine too. Whenever I am facing any difficulties, he is always there to help me. His presence inspires me to build a personality like him,” he added.

We also asked Ritvik whether they team up and play pranks on sets. He shared, “We tease Jannat (Zubair) a lot. Just to scare Shagun (Sharma), Nidhi (Shah) and Jannat, we cook up stories and tell them that this kind of track is coming up.”

Enjoy the moments, Ritvik!!!