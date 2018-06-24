Ritwik creates trouble for Palak to ‘pee’ in Sony TV’s Dil Hi Toh Hai

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s newly launched show Dil Hi Toh Hai has been in news for its stellar star cast and a grand feel to the show.

The story is of a modern day family known for its strong bonds and traditions. However, the elder son Ritwik, played by Karan Kundra, is a spoilt brat and doesn’t believe in love.

As we know, Ritwik has locked horns with Palak (Yogita Bihani) and has been giving tough time to her.

Now, in the coming episodes, Palak will join Ritwik’s pharmaceutical company as an employee. She will take up the job as she wants to earn extra money to help the NGO.

However, Ritwik will decide to make Palak’s life hell and will create such a situation which will leave her helpless. Ritwik will give all the female staff holiday except Palak. He will break all the female washrooms in order to give a tough time to her.

Left with no option, Palak will have to travel somewhere far to pee every time. Unfortunately, due to this, she will miss an important meeting.

It will be interesting to watch how their hatred later transforms into love.