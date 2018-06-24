Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Ritwik creates trouble for Palak to ‘pee’ in Sony TV’s Dil Hi Toh Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Jun 2018 11:00 AM

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s newly launched show Dil Hi Toh Hai has been in news for its stellar star cast and a grand feel to the show.

The story is of a modern day family known for its strong bonds and traditions. However, the elder son Ritwik, played by Karan Kundra, is a spoilt brat and doesn’t believe in love.

As we know, Ritwik has locked horns with Palak (Yogita Bihani) and has been giving tough time to her.

Now, in the coming episodes, Palak will join Ritwik’s pharmaceutical company as an employee. She will take up the job as she wants to earn extra money to help the NGO.

However, Ritwik will decide to make Palak’s life hell and will create such a situation which will leave her helpless. Ritwik will give all the female staff holiday except Palak. He will break all the female washrooms in order to give a tough time to her.

Left with no option, Palak will have to travel somewhere far to pee every time. Unfortunately, due to this, she will miss an important meeting.

It will be interesting to watch how their hatred later transforms into love.

Tags > Dil Hi Toh Hai, Sony TV, pee, trouble, Yogita Bihani, Karan Kundra, NGO, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs at the launch of a lounge

Celebs at the launch of a lounge
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Sudeepa Singh
Sudeepa Singh
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Daisy Shah
Daisy Shah
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar

poll

Which married couple is your favourite?

Abhinav, Rubina, Shakti, Neha
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which actress looked ravishing on the Red Carpet?

Divyanka Tripathi, Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma, Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days