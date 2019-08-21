News

Rivaaj's escape to endanger Raam and Mayura in Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Ravan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Aug 2019 09:05 PM

MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of Star Bharat TV serial Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Ravan, Raam and Mayura come together to plan and plot against Rivaaj.

Mayura has kept Rivaaj captive.

Mayura, who is actually Rani, decides to end Rivaaj's chapter and take her revenge.

However, Raam, who is Rivaaj's twin brother, stops Mayura from doing so.

Mayura reveals to Raam that Rivaaj ruined Raghav and her love life.

But Raam is still stubborn about not letting Mayura ruin her life by taking any extreme step.

Meanwhile, Rivaaj makes a attempt to escape.

It will be interesting to see what happens next.

Tags > Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Ravan, Star Bharat TV, Raam and Mayura, Rivaaj captive, Intresting Track,

