Rivaaj's escape to endanger Raam and Mayura in Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Ravan

MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of Star Bharat TV serial Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Ravan, Raam and Mayura come together to plan and plot against Rivaaj .

Mayura has kept Rivaaj captive.



Mayura, who is actually Rani, decides to end Rivaaj's chapter and take her revenge.



However, Raam, who is Rivaaj's twin brother, stops Mayura from doing so.



Mayura reveals to Raam that Rivaaj ruined Raghav and her love life.



But Raam is still stubborn about not letting Mayura ruin her life by taking any extreme step.



Meanwhile, Rivaaj makes a attempt to escape.



It will be interesting to see what happens next.