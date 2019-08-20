News

Rivaaj's twin brother Raam and Rani join hands in Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Ravan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Aug 2019 03:10 PM

MUMBAI: In the interesting storyline of Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Ravan, Mayura and Raam join hands to take revenge from the evil Rivaaj and the Sisodiya family.

Mayura finally unveils her real identity to Raam. She tells him that she is Raghav's wife, Rani, and not Mayura.

Raam is Rivaaj's twin brother who joined hands with Mayura to take revenge from his family.

While Mayura aka Rani decides to end this revenge game and close Rivaaj's chapter, Mayura reveals to Raam that Rivaaj ruthlessly killed her and her husband Raghav.

Rani returned in the disguise of Mayura to take revenge.

Raam and Rani  are planning their final revenge against Rivaaj, who is kept captive by Rani.

It will be interesting to see what happens next.

Tags > Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Ravan, Mayura and Raam, Rani, Raghav, Star Bharat,

