Riya’s ‘race’ against time in Star Plus’ Mere Angne Mein

The story line of Star Plus’ Mere Angne Mein (Sphereorigins) is building up heavy-duty drama with Riya (Ekta Kaul) being proved dead in court, even while she is alive.

With the court granting the family 15 days time to prove that Riya is still alive, and that the Srivastava family is innocent, the task is cut out for Riya to get timely evidence.

Here will start the new journey of Riya to get some evidence that will prove that she is alive!!

Well, you would ask, is it such a big task to prove it? But for Riya, things will turn topsy-turvy as she will not be able to find any valid papers about her very existence.

This will be when Riya will get to know that a person has been stealthily following her everywhere. This will give her strong doubts about Sarla (Ananya Khare) being behind her problems.

This will be followed by a confrontation sequence between Sarla and Riya wherein the latter will clearly tell her to give her papers back. The two of them will get into a settlement wherein Riya will help Sarla win the upcoming elections, while Sarla will return Riya’s papers.

Will Riya get back her identity and evidence? Will Riya help Sarla in the elections at the extent of making Dadi (Krutika Desai) lose?

We buzzed Ekta Kaul and Ananya, but they remained unavailable for comment.

Watch this space for more updates.