Are you enjoying Dil Bole Oberoi?
Are you excited to watch Barun and Surbhi in Tanhaiyaan?
RJ Aman Maheshwari roped in for Ramman Handa's web-series

By TellychakkarTeam
15 Feb 2017 06:13 PM

Ramman Handa, the astrologer, interior designer and Vastu Consultant will soon be producing a web-series, under his newly formed banner Natak Ent. Actor and friend Vineet Raina recently joined hands with Ramman as the Creative Director of the company.

The web series titled ‘No Casting, No Couch – Only Ouch!!’ will deal with a serious issue, but in a light-hearted comic manner. We hear that the web series once ready, will go international, and will be presented first at Cannes.

Now moving to the cast, we hear that model turned RJ Aman Maheshwari, fondly known as RJ Aayushman, for Love Guru at 98.3 FM will play the lead face.

The web series will be directed by photographer Amit Khanna, while Ramman Handa and Wasim Amrohi will be in charge of the Concept and Screen play. Creative Director Vineet Raina will be working on the story.

When contacted, Ramman told us, “Yes, we are coming up with a web series which will be different in its presentation. We will talk about it at the right time.”

Here’s wishing the team all the very best!!

