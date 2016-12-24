RJ Mantra bags Life OK’s Har Mard Ka Dard

The team at Life OK is currently working round the clock to fine tune its upcoming programming line up.

One ambitious project up the sleeves is titled Har Mard Ka Dard.

The show already has roped in popular names in Vaishali Thakkar, Anita Kanwal, Faisal Rashid, Paritosh Sand, Jinal Belani, among many others. Now, popular RJ and TV anchor Mantra, as per sources, has joined the project.

Mantra, who is known for his stints in popular reality shows like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa (Contestant), India’s Got Talent (Host) and others, will mark a comeback to small screen space with Har Mard Ka Dard (DJ’s A Creative Unit). He will be seen enacting an important cameo role.

RJ Mantra kept busy with his professional commitments and did not comment till the time of filing the article.

Producer Deeya Singh remained unavailable.

Stay tuned for more updates.

(With inputs from Anwesha Kamal)