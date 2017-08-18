Colors’ Bigg Boss 11 is all its on way to entertain the viewers this October.

According to a source, 7 celebrities apparently have been locked down to enter the glass walled house. Every year the makers try to get in popular as well as notorious names as the Bigg Boss house inmates.

However, we all know that not every celebrity approached gives a nod to be part of the reality show.

Earlier, we reported that TV actors Nandish Sandhu and Kunal Verma might have signed the dotted lines. Now, we hear that a popular RJ has rejected the show.

In season 8, EndemolShine India roped in RJ Pritam who turned out to be a rage post the reality drama. The makers wanted to repeat the same formula with RJ Nasar Khan of Red FM fame.

Nonetheless the popular RJ who hosts a midnight show on a radio channel declined the offer to get in the show.

When we contacted Nasar to find out about the truth, he confirmed on being approached. He said, “Yes they did offer me the show, I got a call for them.”

So what was the reason behind his refusal?

Nasar continued, “Due to my busy schedule and prior commitments I won’t be able to make it for the show. I’m grateful to them for offering me and in the future if things fall in place I won’t mind doing the show.”

Well looks like we’ll miss one more interesting personality to watch in the show. For the uninitiated, Nasar has a really strong voice and was also voted as the RJ of the year.

As per media buzz we can say that as of now Pearl V. Puri, Nandish Sandhu and Niti Taylor could be the 3 confirmed names.