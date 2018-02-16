Roadies fame Raj Kumar to enter Kaleerein

Mumbai: Zee TV’s newly launched Kaleerien (Triangle Film Production) has just hit television and the show is already winning the audience’s hearts gradually and gracefully.

While it is entertaining to watch Arjit Taneja and newbie Aditi Sharma, the makers have already lined up an interesting entry much to the visual delight of the audience.

In the upcoming episode, a new character will be introduced in the storyline. The character will be an NRI and Arjit’s best friend. According to a credible source, Roadies fame Raj Kumar is all set to enter the daily soap.

The good looking lad was part of Roadies season 11 on MTV. He was popularly called as the gyaan guru in the season. The hot hunk is also a professional dancer. Raj has been part of TV shows like Jaat Ki Jugni (Sony TV) wherein he played Jaggi. Contrary to his earlier character which was negative, Raj will play a positive role in this show.

Raj will play the parallel lead in Kaleerien, a choreographer, who will groom the female protagonist, Meera (Aditi Sharma) and teach her dancing.

Raj will start shooting for the show from tomorrow.

We couldn’t get in touch with Raj to know more about his character. Meanwhile keep reading TellyChakkar for more such juicy stories and latest happenings of the TV world.