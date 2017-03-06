Roadies Raj Kumar in Sony TV’s Jaat Ki Jugni

Roadies XI fame Raj Kumar Singh is the next to try his hand in fiction!! He will be part of Sony TV’s upcoming show, Jaat Ki Jugni (Rashmi Sharma Productions).

Raj will play the close friend of the male lead Bittoo, essayed by Vishal Vashishtha. His character, Jaggi will have his own point of view, and will be in his own zone, which at many times will be different from his friend Bittoo. However Jaggi will be forced to listen to Bittoo’s words in most of the cases.

When contacted, Raj confirmed the news saying, “Yes it is a very interesting character, and I will be seen being close to Vishal’s character.”

Jaat Ki Jugni has Vishal Vashishtha, Madirakshi Mundle, Yash Tonkk, Ritu Karmarkar, Richa Soni, Amit Pachori, Aarya Dharamchand Kumar playing pivotal roles.

Watch this space for more updates.