Roadies Real Heroes: THIS gang leader is back in the game to take revenge

MUMBAI: Roadies is one of the most watched action-packed reality shows. The show has successfully kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens. The show is loaded with full on drama and the upcoming episode has a lot in store.

Last weekend, gang leader Neha Dhupia and her gang members Sohil and Milind got wiped out from the game. However, Neha is back with a bang. The gang leader will be playing the role of the host and bring a twist to the game and she is in mood to seek revenge. In a very calculated move, the knockout challenge saw gang leaders Nikhil Chinapa, Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia and Raftaar vote out gang Sandeep. Neha and Raftaar wanted to vote out Sandeep as he made an alliance with Nikhil and Prince. Basically, Prince was playing his game through Sandeep.

However, Rannvijay gives gang Sandeep to make a comeback by asking them to challenge one gang. Tara, who was in Sandeep’s team, gets a hint from Prince to challenge team Neha. Now, Sandeep challenged Neha and won the task. This led to the eviction of Neha and her gang. But Rannvijay announced that Neha will be a part of the game and advice him.

Now, going by the preview episode, it seems Neha’s only target is to seek revenge on those who didn’t let her win.