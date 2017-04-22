Hot Downloads

Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala

quickie
Aly Goni

Aly Goni is my 2 am friend: Krishna Mukherjee

more quickie Click Here

poll

Who is the wickedest 'badass' on TV?

Who is the wickedest 'badass' on TV?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Red hot: Who looks the most sizzling?

Red hot: Who looks the most sizzling?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Rochelle and I understand each other very well: Keith

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Apr 2017 02:42 PM

Actor Keith Sequeira, who is in a relationship with actress Rochelle Rao, says they understand each other well and she doesnt have any problem with his "Love Ka Hai Intezaar" co-star Sanjeeda Sheikh.

"Rochelle and I understand each other very well. We were together on ‘Big Boss 9' and we have survived through all the ups and downs in our lives to get insecure of co-actors," Keith said in a statement.

"I have known Sanjeeda's husband (Aamir Ali) since many years and we all are great friends in the industry. Sanjeeda and I are happy that our chemistry is so good onscreen," he added.

Further talking about Rochelle, Keith said: "She is a great person and an actress too. We belong to an industry where we understand each other's timings and limitations. Rochelle has also been shooting and it is very sweet of her to drop in to our set when she gets time to meet me. I am fortunate to have her in my life."

"Love Ka Hai Intezaar", which will soon be aired on Star Plus, will also feature Soni Razdan and Natasha Rastogi.

Tags > Keith Sequeira, Love Ka Hai Intezaar, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Soni Razdan, Natasha Rastogi, Aamir Ali, Rochelle Rao,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top