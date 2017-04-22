Rochelle and I understand each other very well: Keith

Actor Keith Sequeira, who is in a relationship with actress Rochelle Rao, says they understand each other well and she doesnt have any problem with his "Love Ka Hai Intezaar" co-star Sanjeeda Sheikh.

"Rochelle and I understand each other very well. We were together on ‘Big Boss 9' and we have survived through all the ups and downs in our lives to get insecure of co-actors," Keith said in a statement.

"I have known Sanjeeda's husband (Aamir Ali) since many years and we all are great friends in the industry. Sanjeeda and I are happy that our chemistry is so good onscreen," he added.

Further talking about Rochelle, Keith said: "She is a great person and an actress too. We belong to an industry where we understand each other's timings and limitations. Rochelle has also been shooting and it is very sweet of her to drop in to our set when she gets time to meet me. I am fortunate to have her in my life."

"Love Ka Hai Intezaar", which will soon be aired on Star Plus, will also feature Soni Razdan and Natasha Rastogi.