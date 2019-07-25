Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira to dance with Salman Khan on THIS song in Nach Baliye 9

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ reality dance show Nach Baliye 9 has started in full swing.



It has always been a popular show, but this season has created a lot of buzz on social media for more than one reason.



In a candid chat with TellyChakkar, dancing jodi Keith Sequiera and Rochelle Rao shared their strategies to ace this season of Nach Baliye.



The stunning couple also mentioned that the dance fever has taken over both of them and spoke about how Keith ended up enjoying all the female attention during a shopping spree.



They concluded by talking about the bond they share with Salman Khan, with whom they had shared the stage in Bigg Boss 9.



Take a look at the complete video.