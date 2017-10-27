Actress and anchor Rochelle Rao is in a happy space. On the personal front, she got engaged to Keith Sequeira earlier this year. And the actor-anchor is going great guns professionally like always.

Rochelle, who happens to be a former Miss India contestant, has been uploading some interesting pictures on her social media speaking about body shaming as well as imperfections. It's quite brave of the actress to upload pictures which show her not in the best of shape and for her to speak about it so openly.

Fans have appreciated the fact that Rochelle has been picking up topics such as fat shaming, imperfections, being comfortable with one's own body etc. and speaking about them on a public platform! Keith too has supported Rochelle's move as he reposted her post and shared his thoughts on the same. Recently, Rochelle had also posted some videos about depression as well which sparked some interesting conversations amongst fans and the industry alike!

It's great to see Rochelle use social media to propagate such issues and openly speak about them, making them less of a taboo and more acceptable in our society!