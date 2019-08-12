Rocky Jaiswal's sisters tie Rakhi on Hina Khan's wrist

MUMBAI: Rakshabandhan is one of the most significant occasions celebrated by brothers and sisters across the country. Even though it will be celebrated on 15 August, but it seems our celebrities are already in celebratory mode.



Speaking about the same, Hina Khan, who was seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, is the first celeb to give us a glimpse of her Rakhi celebrations. The actress who has been dating Rocky Jaiswal from quite a few years now confessed her love for him during her stay in Bigg Boss 11. Since then the two have been inseparable. From taking foreign holidays together to chilling around the city, the two make sure to spend quality time together and give couple goals o their fans.

And now, Hina surprised her fans with some lovely pictures of Rocky's sister tying Rakhi on her wrist. She captioned her post as, “Pre-Rakhee celebrations with our didi’[email protected] and family Thank you for all the blessings @[email protected] @nirja.jaiswal Happy Rakhee sisters Shall post pictures with my lil bro on 15th#RakheeSpecial"



Take a look below: