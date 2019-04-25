Rocky to lure Sania to prove his innocence in Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, produced by Gul Khan and Nilanjana Purkayasstha, has managed to keep viewers engaged with its twists and turns.



The upcoming track will revolve around Rocky (Ansh Bagri), who tries his best to prove his innocence to Happy (Jasmin Bhasin) to bring her back in his life.



As per the plot, Rocky spikes Sania’s drink in order to know about the video that will prove his innocence. In an intoxicated state, Sania gets romantic and hugs Rocky.



Rocky also, in the hope of getting the video back, hugs Sania and tries to succeed in his plan.



Will Sania give the video to Rocky easily?