News

Rocky to lure Sania to prove his innocence in Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Apr 2019 08:10 PM
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, produced by Gul Khan and Nilanjana Purkayasstha, has managed to keep viewers engaged with its twists and turns.

The upcoming track will revolve around Rocky (Ansh Bagri), who tries his best to prove his innocence to Happy (Jasmin Bhasin) to bring her back in his life.

As per the plot, Rocky spikes Sania’s drink in order to know about the video that will prove his innocence. In an intoxicated state, Sania gets romantic and hugs Rocky.

Rocky also, in the hope of getting the video back, hugs Sania and tries to succeed in his plan.

Will Sania give the video to Rocky easily?
Tags > Rocky, Sania, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, TellyChakkar, Gul Khan and Nilanjana Purkayasstha, Jasmin Bhasin, Ansh Bagri, Spoiler Alert,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rehaan Roy
Rehaan Roy
Shabbir Ahluwalia
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Priyanka Bassi
Priyanka Bassi
Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Shalini Sahuta
Shalini Sahuta
Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma

past seven days