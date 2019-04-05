News

Rocky's special surprise for Hina on Kasautii Zindagii Kay topping TRP charts

MUMBAI: The cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has been rejoicing ever since they have learned about the show bagging the number one spot on TV.

One of the leads in the show, Hina Khan, who plays the character of Komolika, thanked viewers for making the show successful. She also got nostalgic and fulfilled her fans’ request by crooning the title track of Kasautii. Take a look!
 
My second fiction, My fourth show ever in the history of my career and my fourth number 1 in a row.. Like the titles of each of these toppers, my life and its journey is reflected through them. YRKKH made me and made me realise how deep my relationship is with my audiences as it kept on gliding at the top. #No1 KKK made me aware and beware of the challenges life may throw at me, as it became the highest rated reality show. #No1 BB11 too became a skyscraper and topped pretty much everything but it also gave me the taste of the view from the top.. #No1 KZK2 was a true “Kasauti” for me in every possible way. Too big an opportunity, too big a challenge and a way bigger responsibility which has its risks and results. But as we reach to the top I am glad that we managed to get the gold after going through this kasauti. I am thankful to everyone in the phenomenal journey that I have had cruising at higher and higher altitudes, to all those who caused and helped me face the turbulence along the way and to all those who wished me a safe and successful landing. Because at the end of the day being grounded is all that I seek! #No1 Hats off, @ektaravikapoor for accepting this Kasauti to challenge her own benchmark in today’s challenging content sharing scenario. A big thank you to the super duper dynamic captain of the ship @muzzudesai , who makes the impossible possible everyday like a cake walk.. our hard working creatives @chloejferns @shivangisinghchauhaan @shreya_nehal , @aakanshashukla0803 shashukla0803 , thank you @tripzarora for all the gorgeous looking outfits.. @manasimanojofficial for beautiful jewels ...My beautiful hardworking and talented colleagues in the show @shubhaavi @poojabanerjeee @the_parthsamthaan @iam_ejf @sahilanandofficial @itisariah and the entire team of Kasauti Zindagi Kay.. together we did it guys.. Our hard work paid off.. And my lovely and super supportive parents and the love of my life @rockyj1 My team @heenaalad @kaushal_j #Arshad @sachinmakeupartist @sayedsaba who are with me in every thick n thin.. @starplus Thank God Almighty! Thank you everyone! Cheers

And now, Hina’s boyfriend Rocky J, who is currently in London for his upcoming project, surprised her by sending a beautiful bouquet on her show bagging number 1 spot.

Isn’t that sweet of him?
