Rohan flies to Amritsar with Kanchi to celebrate his birthday

Time to sing the birthday jingle for one of tinsel town’s most adored actors!!!

Yes, we are talking about Rohan Mehra, who also perfectly fits into the category of chocolate boys in the industry.

On the happy occasion of his birthday today (8 April), Rohan is showered with lots of wishes from his near and dear ones, as well as fans, and the birthday boy is having an awesome time with his loved ones back home.

In conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Rohan revealed that he has already flown down to his home town Amritsar along with girlfriend Kanchi Singh to make his day special with his family members.

Talking about his plans, he told us, “I am planning to visit the Golden Temple with my family today. Last night, Kanchi and I had gone out for dinner and now looking forward to have a nice time with my parents, cousins and other members.”

Rohan is overwhelmed to receive so much love on his birthday from his well-wishers. Sharing his feeling about the same, he said, “It’s a very good feeling to see everyone pouring in such lovely wishes for me. I am really thankful to all of them for all their love and wishes.”

We wish you a very happy birthday and a wonderful year ahead, Rohan.