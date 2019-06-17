Rohan Gandotra in talks for Bigg Boss 13

MUMBAI: Actor Rohan Gandotra, who made his TV debut with Star Plus’ Everest and featured in many several shows like Qubool Hai, Kaala Teeka, Naagin 2, Dhhai Kilo Prem, and Dil Se Dil Tak, is in talks for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss.



The speculations around the 13th season of Bigg Boss and its contestants have already begun. This time, the show will not feature commoners but only celebrity contestants.



Also, unlike the previous seasons, this time, the house of Bigg Boss is being built in Film City, Goregoan, and not Lonavala.



TellyChakkar has learned that actor Rohan Gandotra has been approached for the controversial reality show.



If things materialize, Bigg Boss will mark Rohan’s debut in the reality space.



We buzzed Rohan, but he remained unavailable for a comment.