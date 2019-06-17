News

Rohan Gandotra in talks for Bigg Boss 13

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
17 Jun 2019 06:31 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Rohan Gandotra, who made his TV debut with Star Plus’ Everest and featured in many several shows like Qubool Hai, Kaala Teeka, Naagin 2, Dhhai Kilo Prem, and Dil Se Dil Tak, is in talks for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss.

The speculations around the 13th season of Bigg Boss and its contestants have already begun. This time, the show will not feature commoners but only celebrity contestants.

Also, unlike the previous seasons, this time, the house of Bigg Boss is being built in Film City, Goregoan, and not Lonavala.

TellyChakkar has learned that actor Rohan Gandotra has been approached for the controversial reality show.

If things materialize, Bigg Boss will mark Rohan’s debut in the reality space.

We buzzed Rohan, but he remained unavailable for a comment.

Tags > Bigg Boss 13, Colors tv, Star Plus, TV debut, Qubool Hai, Kaala Teeka, Naagin 2, Dhhai Kilo Prem, Dil Se Dil Tak, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Launch of ZEE5's Bombers with Indian...

Launch of ZEE5's Bombers with Indian Football Sensation - Sunil Chhetri
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Dhruv Bhandari
Dhruv Bhandari
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Shaminn
Shaminn
Vije Bhatia
Vije Bhatia
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain

past seven days