Rohan-Manveer to battle for captaincy in Colors’ Bigg Boss 10

By TellychakkarTeam
28 Dec 2016 02:17 PM

The chilly igloo task added quite a lot of fun in Colors’ Bigg Boss 10 (Endemol).

Last night, we saw few contestants getting disqualified during the challenge.

Now, tonight, the exciting task will find two competitors who will battle it out in the final round to become the captain.

The young sensation Rohan Mehra, who has performed well in all the tasks, will become the first contender for captaincy.

Good friends Manveer Gujjar and Manoj Punjabi will be seen fighting against each other to win the second seat.

And guess what, Manveer will emerge as the winner and will get pitted against Rohan for the final fight to win the captaincy honour.

Sources share that the two are still in race and the results will be announced soon.

Who are you rooting for- Rohan or Manveer?

Keep coming back to Tellychakkar.com for all the exclusive news about Bigg Boss 10.

