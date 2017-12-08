Rohan Mehra and Karishma Tanna to join Karan Patel in Bigg Boss 11

This weekend’s episode is going to be a crackling one and the most anticipated one by far! This whole week has been a rollercoaster one in terms of content. The week started on a shocking note when Shilpa Shinde and Akash Dadlani were nominated for the weekly evictions. Later in the week, the house was on emotional octane when the housemates’ family members entered the house.

During one such session, Arshi Khan’s behaviour with Shilpa Shinde was heavily criticized.

Well if all of this was not enough, this weekend’s episode will bring more fireworks in the show with the entry of popular TV actor, Karan Patel.

We all are aware about Karan’s animosity towards Hina through his social media posts where he thrashed her left, right and centre. Interestingly the makers have finally got him on board as a panelist in the weekend’s episode.

While, Hina’s nemesis Karan will be coming, joining him will be the former’s earlier co-star Rohan. The ex-contestant has been supporting his friend out of the house. Rohan also got engaged in a war of words with ex-contestant, Gauahar Khan who was also bashing Hina. Along with Karan and Rohan, Bigg Boss 8 contestant, Karishma Tanna will also be joining the panel. The trio has been very vocal about their opinion and will surely bring much needed drama to the story.

It’ll be interesting to see if Karan bashes Hina outright in front of all the housemates or will maintain his calm. Also, it won’t be surprising if Karan and Rohan get into a brawl on the panel.

Apart from them, the weekend episode will also see the starcast of Fukrey Returns gracing the stage. The anticipation will surely be on a high note keeping in mind what is going to happen. Also, will Salman Khan bash Arshi Khan for her notorious comments against Shilpa Shinde?