News

Rohan Mehra is a ‘DIE-HARD ROMANTIC’!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Jan 2019 06:29 PM

Who would have thought that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Rohan Mehra would grow up to be such a fine artist!

After playing the character of Naksh, Rohan soon quit the show to participate in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss and now has the audience grooving to his music videos. Rohan recently shot for a music video titled On My Way and shared a glimpse of the same on his social media handle.

By the looks of it, Rohan is extremely happy and excited! Take a look.

Congratulations, Rohan!

Tags > Rohan Mehra, DIE-HARD ROMANTIC, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

Press Conference of the movie Thackeray

Press Conference of the movie Thackeray
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Narayani Shastri
Narayani Shastri
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Farhan Akhtar
Farhan Akhtar
Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty
Karishma Kotak
Karishma Kotak
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Nethra Raghuraman
Nethra
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev

poll

Naagin 3: Mahir looks best with?

Naagin 3: Mahir looks best with?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Are you enjoying watching Star Plus' Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji?

Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days