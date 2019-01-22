Rohan Mehra is a ‘DIE-HARD ROMANTIC’!

Who would have thought that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Rohan Mehra would grow up to be such a fine artist!

After playing the character of Naksh, Rohan soon quit the show to participate in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss and now has the audience grooving to his music videos. Rohan recently shot for a music video titled On My Way and shared a glimpse of the same on his social media handle.

By the looks of it, Rohan is extremely happy and excited! Take a look.

Congratulations, Rohan!

