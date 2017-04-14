Hot Downloads

TV News
News

Rohan Mehra re-visits his school!

TellychakkarTeam
TellychakkarTeam
14 Apr 2017

Television hunk and Bigg Boss 10 fame Rohan Mehra recently revived his childhood days!

Recently, Rohan went to his hometown Amritsar to bring in his birthday and visited his school.

Apparently, after his exit from the Bigg Boss house, Rohan’s school principal had extended an invitation to him to visit the kids who had voted for him whilst his stay in the house and as a return gesture, Rohan paid visit to his school and interacted with the kids. This time around, Rohan decided to celebrate his birthday at the school and also attend a class with the other students.

Rohan shares, “I am a part of the school alumni and even after passing out many years ago I am still very attached to my school. During most my visits to Amritsar, I try meeting my school teachers. I’d gone to Amritsar to bring in my birthday and this time around I decided to go to school, distribute sweets like I did when I was studying and also sit for a class. I attended a history class and literally walked down the memory lane. It is always a great time going back to school.”

That's really sweet!!

