Rohan Mehra in Zee Music's next music video

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Bigg Boss fame Rohan Mehra has a huge fan following.



The young lad is involved in several different projects and is also enjoying his time by exploring various locations in India and abroad.



TellyChakkar has exclusively leared that Rohan will feature in an upcoming Zee Music song. The song will be sung by popular singer Akansha Sharma, who will also feature in it.



The song has been shot on a grand scale in the exotic location of Dubai and is a big-budget project.

The lyrics have been written by ace lyricist Kumaar Jeet.



Casting director of the project Dinesh Soi said, 'It is one of the huge music video songs from Zee Music. We are sure that the audiences will enjoy it.'



The song will be out soon. Are you excited to hear it? Hit the comments section below.