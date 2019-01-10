News

Rohan Mehra in Zee Music's next music video

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
10 Jan 2019 11:19 AM
MUMBAIYeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Bigg Boss fame Rohan Mehra has a huge fan following.

The young lad is involved in several different projects and is also enjoying his time by exploring various locations in India and abroad.

TellyChakkar has exclusively leared that Rohan will feature in an upcoming Zee Music song. The song will be sung by popular singer Akansha Sharma, who will also feature in it.

The song has been shot on a grand scale in the exotic location of Dubai and is a big-budget project.
The lyrics have been written by ace lyricist Kumaar Jeet.

Casting director of the project Dinesh Soi said, 'It is one of the huge music video songs from Zee Music. We are sure that the audiences will enjoy it.'

The song will be out soon. Are you excited to hear it? Hit the comments section below.
Tags > Rohan Mehra, Zee Music, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bigg Boss, Akansha Sharma, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

Zee TV launches Rajaa Beta

Zee TV launches Rajaa Beta
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Rohit Roy
Rohit Roy
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Giriraj Kabra
Giriraj Kabra
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Danica Moadi
Danica Moadi
Robert Downey
Robert Downey Jr

poll

Do you like the trailer of Gully Boy?

Gully Boy
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which show do you enjoy watching?

Which show do you enjoy watching?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days