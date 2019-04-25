News

Rohan to misbehave with Aliya in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

25 Apr 2019 05:59 PM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is high on drama, as Sahil is creating a lot of problems for Raman and his family. Rohan has become evil and wants to harm Karan, Ruhi, and Alia at any cost.

Rohan has organized a charity dinner with his vicious intentions and invites Ruhi and Alia for it.

He is furious as his friends speak against his relationship with Alia.

In the upcoming episode, Rohan spikes Alia’s drink to take advantage of her. He wants to molest her and wants her to accept their relationship.

Fortunately, Yug reaches in time and saves Alia. He turns into an angry man against Rohan.

Yug and Rohan have a huge fight, and Karan and Ruhi are shocked to know what Rohan was trying to do with Alia.

It will be interesting to see how Alia handles the situation. Will Rohan realize his mistake?
