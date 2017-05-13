Rohan Rai learns tabla for TV show

Actor Rohan Rai, who can play various musical instruments like congo, bongo, flute and harmonium, added tabla to the list when he got a chance to learn playing it while shooting for TV show "Piyaa Albela".



Rohan, who plays the role of Anuj in the show, has been learning to play musical instruments since he was four years old.



"I am extremely excited about the upcoming track of ‘Piyaa Albela'. It presented me with a wonderful opportunity to learn and play the tabla. Learning new musical instruments is my passion. Since I was barely four years old, I have been learning new instruments," Rohan said in a statement.



"I always wanted to learn the tabla, but couldn't as I was simultaneously doing my modelling assignments too. As per the new track, I will be seen playing the instrument in the show and I seized this opportunity to learn the tabla.



"It is a dream come true as this time around, there is a professional motivation to play the instrument too. I have to learn it so that I am convincing while I play it on screen," he added.



"Piyaa Albela" is aired on Zee TV.



(Source: IANS)