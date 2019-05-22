Rohan’s love wins in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Hai Mohabaatein is high on drama. Rohan is dead, and the news reaches the Bhalla family during the wedding of Alia and Yug. The entire family is shocked.

Alia and Yug stop the wedding after hearing that Rohan is no more.

Ishita and Raman blame themselves for this loss. Meanwhile, Alia also blame herselfs. She believes that all this happened because of her.

Thus, Alia take a shocking decision. She says that she will live as Rohan’s widow and break her marriage with Yug.

The Bhallas are shocked by this decision. Rohan’s love seems to win over that of Yug.

It will be interesting to see how Ishita, Raman, Karan, and Alia cope up with this loss.