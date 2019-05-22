News

Rohan’s love wins in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 May 2019 01:56 PM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Hai Mohabaatein is high on drama. Rohan is dead, and the news reaches the Bhalla family during the wedding of Alia and Yug. The entire family is shocked.

Alia and Yug stop the wedding after hearing that Rohan is no more.

Ishita and Raman blame themselves for this loss. Meanwhile, Alia also blame herselfs. She believes that all this happened because of her.

Thus, Alia take a shocking decision. She says that she will live as Rohan’s widow and break her marriage with Yug.

The Bhallas are shocked by this decision. Rohan’s love seems to win over that of Yug.

It will be interesting to see how Ishita, Raman, Karan, and Alia cope up with this loss.

Tags > Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Rohan in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Alia in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Yug in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Track, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spoiler Alert, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Update, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Written Update, TellyChakkar,

past seven days