What's cooking Rohan?

Former Bigg Boss contestant Rohan Mehra was spotted at a suburban 5-star Hotel in Mumbai with his co-star Krissann Barretto.

One of the longest running and popular show Colors' Sasural Simar Ka had a revamp of sorts after the leap and the entry of younger actors, the makers will now shoot a romantic honeymoon sequence between Rohan Mehra (Samir) and Sanjana (Krissan Barretto)

The show made headlines during a particular track when Rohan's character got married to two girls with the TRPs soaring with the unusual twist. The other wife (Anjali) makes a comeback and there's a twist in Samir and Sanjana's paradise.

A source from the show shares, 'All hell broke loose after the re-entry of Samir's (Rohan Mehra) second wife Anjali, weird things started cropping up in Sanjana's otherwise happy life. So Samir will now spend some time alone with Sanjana and take off on their overdue Honeymoon. The makers wanted a fresh change and decided to shoot at a hotel instead of creating a set. The actors have a week-long schedule. It will surely be quite interesting to see."

