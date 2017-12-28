Rohan Sippy forays into TV with show on scamsters

Bluffmaster director Rohan Sippy is debuting in the television space by producing a show titled Khan No. 1, which will showcase stories of scams and cons inspired by true events.



Actor Rajesh Sharma will also debut on TV with the show, which will go on air on the upcoming entertainment channel Discovery JEET.



"Khan No. 1 is an exciting opportunity to create an episodic fiction show, featuring stories inspired by true life cons and scams from fake weddings, to online shopping fraud, to Bollywood related scams, and many more," Sippy said in a statement.



"In each of these unique episodes, the talented actor Rajesh Sharma is the host and investigator, Inspector Khan, who unravels these stories for the audience. His presence and persona combined with humour and drama, create a fun and intriguing mood for the show," he added.



Rajesh, who has featured in films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, plays the fictional central character, a 'crime hunter', a smart, witty, well-experienced policeman specializing in solving scams and cases. The character can assess individual's character with the slightest of exchanges and has this uncanny ability to sniff out a lie.



Excited about his first TV venture, Rajesh said: "For me, films and TV both are equal and I have never seen TV as a small medium. I think it is the role and the character which speaks and not the medium. I am enjoying my role as Inspector Khan who is not only smart but is funny and a very relatable person as well."