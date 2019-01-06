Rohan turns positive and stands against Sudha in Ye Hai Mohabaatein

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Ye Hai Mohabaatein is filled with a lot of drama, as Sudha and Param are doing everything possible to destroy Raman and Ishita.

In the upcoming episode, Raman is tensed, as he cannot find Ishita. Moreover, Param has confess his crime and told him that he is the one who has kidnapped Ishita.

Raman is furious. Meanwhile, Mr. Iyer also falls critically ill. He is admitted in the hospital and needs urgent blood.

When Rohan learns about this, he donates his blood to him.

Everyone is happy to see the change in Rohan, while his mother Sudha thinks that the Bhalla family has trapped him.

But this time, Rohan is determined to help Mr. Iyer at any cost and not support Sudha.

Well, it will be interesting to see if Rohan has really changed or if this is another evil plan by the mother and son.