News

Rohan turns positive and stands against Sudha in Ye Hai Mohabaatein

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Jan 2019 10:32 AM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Ye Hai Mohabaatein is filled with a lot of drama, as Sudha and Param are doing everything possible to destroy Raman and Ishita.

In the upcoming episode, Raman is tensed, as he cannot find Ishita. Moreover, Param has confess his crime and told him that he is the one who has kidnapped Ishita.

Raman is furious. Meanwhile, Mr. Iyer also falls critically ill. He is admitted in the hospital and needs urgent blood.

When Rohan learns about this, he donates his blood to him.

Everyone is happy to see the change in Rohan, while his mother Sudha thinks that the Bhalla family has trapped him.

But this time, Rohan is determined to help Mr. Iyer at any cost and not support Sudha.

Well, it will be interesting to see if Rohan has really changed or if this is another evil plan by the mother and son.

Tags > Ye Hai Mohabaatein, Star Plus, Raman, Ishita, TellyChakkar, Spoiler Alert, Divyanaka Tripathi, Karan Patel,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

Karan Tacker having a gala time in GOA

Karan Tacker having a gala time in GOA
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Rohit Roy
Rohit Roy
Rehaan Roy
Rehaan Roy
Shalini Khanna
Shalini Khanna
Priyanka Bassi
Priyanka Bassi
Monica Dogra
Monica Dogra
Vrushali Chavan
Vrushali Chavan
Arya Babbar
Arya Babbar
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Rajev Paul
Ayushmann Khurrana

poll

Do you think Dipika Kakar deserved to win Bigg Boss 12?

Dipika Kakar
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Erica looks best with?

Shaheer Sheikh, Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days