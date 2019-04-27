Rohan's misdeeds ruin Karan and Ruhi's relationship in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

The ongoing track of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is high on drama, as Sahil is creating a a lot of problems for Raman and his family. Rohan is also planning and plotting against Karan and Ruhi. Moreover, Ishita is playing a game against Sahil.

Rohan has taken an extreme step to unite with Aliya by attempting to molest her. However, Karan saves Aliya. Karan accuses Rohan of stooping low and tries to console Ruhi.

But Ruhi doesn't believe hiim. She slaps Karan and accuses him of helping his brother Rohan and plotting all this.

Karan is shattered as Ruhi tells him that she had started to trust him but doesn’t even want to see his face now.

Rohan's ill deeds have taken a toll on his relationship with Aliya.

Will he manage to regain her trust?