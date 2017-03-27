Rohan's 'sweet' wish for girlfriend Kanchi will make you go awww

Tinsel town’s beauty Kanchi Singh, who is currently seen as Gayu in Star Plus’ popular daily Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has turned a year older today.

The birthday girl is getting showered with lots of love and wishes from her loved ones and fans on social media but one of them turned out to be the sweetest of all.

It was from her boyfriend Rohan (Mehra)!

Kanchi and Rohan, who fell in love with each other on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are too much in love and they never miss a chance to make each other feel special.

We are sure that Rohan must be busy doing something special for his girlfriend Kanchi on her birthday today but his wish for her that he posted on Instagram caught our attention and it is indeed the sweetest one.

Have a look –

Even the sweetest birthday cake cannot be as sweet as you.. Happy Birthday Kanchi A post shared by Rohan Mehra (@rohanmehraa) on Mar 26, 2017 at 10:51pm PDT

Awwwdorable, isn't it?

We wish Kanchi a very Happy Birthday and a wonderful year ahead.