Rohini and Debadrito to croon in Akash Aath's Robi Mash

All the music lovers gear up for the forthcoming episode of Akash Aath's Robi Mash!

Wondering why do we say so?

Well readers, the makers of the show have planned for a special episode wherein singers Rohini Roychowdhury and Debadrito Chattopadhyay together will be performing Scottish versions of Rabindrasangeet.

Wow! Sounds interesting!

Anchored by Badsha Maitra and Mounita Chattapadhyay, it will be aired on 29 April at 9.30 pm.

Keep reading Tellychakkar.com for more updates.