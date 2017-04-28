Hot Downloads

Home > TV News > TV News
News

Rohini and Debadrito to croon in Akash Aath's Robi Mash

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Apr 2017 12:14 PM

All the music lovers gear up for the forthcoming episode of Akash Aath's Robi Mash!

Wondering why do we say so?

Well readers, the makers of the show have planned for a special episode wherein singers Rohini Roychowdhury and Debadrito Chattopadhyay together will be performing Scottish versions of Rabindrasangeet.

Wow! Sounds interesting!

Anchored by Badsha Maitra and Mounita Chattapadhyay, it will be aired on 29 April at 9.30 pm.

Keep reading Tellychakkar.com for more updates.

Tags > Debadrito, Rohini, Akash Aath, Robi Mash, Mounita Chattapadhyay, Badsha Maitra,

