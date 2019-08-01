Rohit and Sonakshi to have huge face-off in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

MUMBAI: The complicated story of Star Plus' daily soap opera Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is going to see major melodrama in the upcoming episode.

Rohit and Sonakshi have a major showdown where Sonakshi lashes out at Rohit for filing a defamation case on her and her family.

The situation takes a drastic turn in Sonakshi’s when her mother suffers a cardiac arrest.

Sonakshi and her family face a tough time because of the terrible situation created by Rohit.

Sonakshi thus holds him responsible for her mother Suman’s critical state.

The fight between the couple is taking an ugly turn while Suman is fighting for her life.

In the upcoming episode, Rohit and his sister-in-law, who is an advocate, prove Sonakshi guilty in the court.

However, the real culprit is Sumit, who is Sonakshi’s co-actor.

Rohit and Sonakshi have a huge face-off in the court, and Rohit threatens to ruin her life.

It will be interesting to see whether Sonakshi manages to expose Sumit.