Rohit and Sonakshi to marry each other in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum?

MUMBAI: Star Plus' daily soap opera Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is going to see a very interesting track in the upcoming storyline.
Rohit and Sonakshi go on a dinner date and spend quality time together.
However, the date doesn't last long because a person suffers a cardiac arrest in the restaurant.
Soon, the couple's close bond is revealed to the
The family is already searching for a bride for Rohit and believe that Sonakshi will be a perfect partner for him.
Soon, Shalini asks Rohit to propose marriage to Sonakshi.
Will Rohit forget his past and give another chance to his love life with Sonakshi?
