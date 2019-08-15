News

Rohit and Sonakshi to marry each other in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Aug 2019 10:05 AM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' daily soap opera Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is going to see a very interesting track in the upcoming storyline.

Rohit and Sonakshi go on a dinner date and spend quality time together.

However, the date doesn't last long because a person suffers a cardiac arrest in the restaurant.

Soon, the couple's close bond is revealed to the Sippys.

The family is already searching for a bride for Rohit and believe that Sonakshi will be a perfect partner for  him.

Soon, Shalini asks Rohit to propose marriage to Sonakshi.

Will Rohit forget his past and give another chance to his love life with Sonakshi?

Tags > Star Plus, Kahan Hum Kahan Tum, Upcoming Episode Sstoryline, Rohit, Sonakshi, Karan V Grover, Dipika Singh, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Launch of Tara from Satara

Launch of Tara from Satara
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Tina Desai
Tina Desai
Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty
Sana Amin Sheikh
Sana Amin Sheikh
Disha Parmar
Disha Parmar
Jiah Khan
Jiah Khan
Rajat Barmecha
Rajat Barmecha
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh

past seven days