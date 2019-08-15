Rohit and Sonakshi to marry each other in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum?

MUMBAI: Star Plus' daily soap opera Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is going to see a very interesting track in the upcoming storyline.



Rohit and Sonakshi go on a dinner date and spend quality time together.



However, the date doesn't last long because a person suffers a cardiac arrest in the restaurant.



Soon, the couple's close bond is revealed to the Sippys .



The family is already searching for a bride for Rohit and believe that Sonakshi will be a perfect partner for him.



Soon, Shalini asks Rohit to propose marriage to Sonakshi.



Will Rohit forget his past and give another chance to his love life with Sonakshi?