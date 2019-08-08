News

Rohit and Sonakshi to mend each other's broken hearts in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Aug 2019 06:17 PM
MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum has been gaining immense love from the audience. Viewers are keen to witness how Rohit and Sonakshi's love story begins.
 
The current track shows that Sonakshi and Rohit's search of the person responsible for his sister's wardrobe malfunction has ended.
 
They now know that Sumit is the culprit.

Sonakshi and Rohit's mission brings them closer, and they start to understand each other well.

In the previous episodes, they bond over a cup of coffee and resolve all their misunderstandings.

In the upcoming episodes, they spend quality time with each other. They share their pasts and become each other's support system. While both of them having hectic work schedules, they look forward to talking to one another.
 
Soon, the two realize that they are falling in love.

Considering that both Sonakshi and Rohit are stubborn, who do you think will take the first step? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.
past seven days