Rohit and Sonakshi's bathroom romance grooves accidental love in Kahan Hum Kahan Tum

23 Aug 2019

MUMBAI: In the exciting track in Star Plus primetime TV Serial Kahan Hum Kahan Tum will bring Dr. Rohit and Sonakshi close.

Rohit makes a master plan to get rid of the family’s marriage plans.

Where Ajeet reveals Rohit and Sonakshi’s love story to the Sippy family, the Sippys decide to fix their marriage alliance.

Rohit is now messed up amid this situation that he convinces Sonakshi to play a love game with him before the family.

However, Sonakshi gets angry and refuses to Rohit, but later, she arrives at Sippy house for Veena’s sake.

The Teez celebration of Sippys will bring Dr. Rohit and Sonakshi close when Rohit will follow Sonakshi to the ladies bathroom.

Rohit will get stuck amid the typical situation that Sonakshi will mum his mouth while in between this incident, they will come extremely close to each other

