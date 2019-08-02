News

Rohit and Sonakshi's joint mission leads to love in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Aug 2019 05:22 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is gearing up for new drama and dhamaka.

Rohit has realized that Sonakshi is not a bad human being and will not intentionally harm anyone. Rohit thus decides to take his case back.

Rohit tells Sonakshi that he doesn't want any more trouble for Pooja and is thus withdrawing the case.

In the upcoming episode, he also joins hands with her to find the real culprit. Deepa Chachi also decides to help them.

Sonakshi suspects Sumit to be responsible for the incident.

Rohit and Sonakshi's mission will bring them closer and turn their hatred into love.

Viewers can look forward to some sizzling chemistry between them.

 
Tags > Rohit, Sonakshi, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, spoiler, Spoiler Alert, Update, written update, TellyChakkar,

