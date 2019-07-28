News

Rohit and Sonakshi's legal war ends up in love in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Jul 2019 09:41 AM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is up for new drama and dhamaka.

In the previous episodes, it was shown that Sonakshi has made a huge sacrifice to ensure that the news of Pooja’s wardrobe malfunction is not published in any newspaper. Sonakshi has agreed to dance at a famous minister's family wedding in return for the favour.

Rohit, who is unaware about the same, is under the impression that the news is not out in the media because of the Sippys' network and contacts.

In the upcoming episode, Rohit accuses Sonakshi of planning Pooja's wardrobe malfunction and thus files a defamation case of 15 crores on Sonakshi.

Sonakshi and her mother are shocked to hear about this. Sonakshi is unable to believe that Rohit can stoop so low.

The legal fight between Rohit and Sonakshi brings them closer to each other.

Sonakshi realizes that Rohit is very caring about his family, while Rohit realizes that Sonakshi is a genuine girl who will never hurt anyone intentionally.

It will be interesting to see their love story blossom.

past seven days