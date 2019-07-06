News

Rohit and Sonakshi's live romance on stage in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Jul 2019 10:03 AM

MUMBAI: Viewers of leading daily soap Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum will soon witness Rohit and Sonakshi's romance.

In the upcoming episode, Rohit attends his sister's fashion show as the chief guest. A big surprise awaits him, as Sonakshi has a dance performance during the show.

Rohit and Sonakshi's love story takes a step forward when Rohit comes on the stage.

Rohit and Sonakshi share a moment of love as they hug each other on stage.

But it will be only a dream sequence.

Rohit and Sonakshi's ongoing fights are bringing them close to each other.

In the meantime, Rohit soon understands Sonakshi's unseen side, which makes him fall in love.

It will be interesting to see what unfolds next.

past seven days