Rohit and Sonakshi's love story starts with a cute fight in Kahan Hum Kahan Tum

MUMBAI: The popular TV Serial Kahan Hum Kahan Tum is seeing a a quite interesting love story of Dr. Rohit (Karan V Grover) and Sonakshi (Dipika Kakar).

Rohit's painful past brings Rohit closer to Sonakshi when Sonakshi saves his life

Sonakshi even scolds Rohit for regretting the past and ruining his present.

Sonakshi's bitter words touch Rohit's heart that he hugs her and cries his heart out.

Coming up story will see Rohit and Sonakshi's other date.

Sonakshi will turn more caring towards Rohit after the serious accident and how Rohit blames himself for Rayma's condition.

It will be very exciting to watch how Sonakshi and Rohit will make their lovey-dovey moments realizing their love for each other.