Rohit and Sonakshi's rain romance in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

03 Aug 2019 04:05 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is gearing up for new drama and dhamaka.

Rohit has realized that Sonakshi is not a bad human being and will not intentionally harm anyone. Rohit thus decides to take his case back.

Rohit tells Sonakshi that he doesn't want any more trouble for Pooja and is thus withdrawing the case.

In the upcoming episode, he also joins hands with her to find the real culprit. Deepa Chachi also decides to help them.

Sonakshi suspects Sumit and Karan to be responsible for the incident.

Rohit asks about Karan, and Sonakshi reveals that he is her ex-boyfriend.

Meanwhile, in a turn of events, she is trapped by Karan, who tries to molest her.

Thankfully, Rohit reaches in time to rescue Sonakshi.

It starts to rain, and Rohit thus escorts Sonakshi home. The duo also shares some romantic moments.

