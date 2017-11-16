Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Actor Rohit Bakshi says essaying Lord Shiva in "Shaktipeeth Ke Bhairav" has turned out to be challenging for him.

"Shaktipeeth Ke Bhairav" depicts the mythical story of 52 'shakti peeths' from the perspective of Lord Shiva's Bhairav form.

"It is the second time on television that I am playing Lord Shiva. I am privileged to play this role as I am a Shiva devotee myself," Rohit said in a statement.

"It is one of the most challenging characters ever. It takes me almost two hours to get into the look of Bhairav. My entire body gets painted black and hats off to my make-up artists who do such a phenomenal job to make me look perfect," he added.

The show is aired on BIG Magic.

(Source: IANS)