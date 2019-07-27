News

Rohit files a case of 15 crores on Sonakshi in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Jul 2019 05:25 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum has been gaining immense love from the fans. It is being appreciated for its gripping storyline and unique treatment.

In the previous episodes, it was shown that Sonakshi has made a huge sacrifice to ensure that the news of Pooja’s wardrobe malfunction is not published in any newspaper. Sonakshi has agreed to dance at a famous minister's family wedding in return for the favour.

Rohit, who is unaware about the same, is under the impression that the news is not out in the media because of the Sippys' network and contacts.

In the upcoming episode, Rohit accuses Sonakshi of planning Pooja's wardrobe malfunction and thus files a case against her.

However, Rohit's mother stops him from filing the case. Thus, he uses Deepa Chachi to file a defamation case of 15 crores on Sonakshi.

Sonakshi and her mother are shocked to hear about this.

It will be interesting to see how Sonakshi will fight this allegation. 

Tags > Rohit, Sonakshi, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Star Plus, spoiler, Spoiler Alert, Update, written update, track, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

In pics: Kuhu and Kunal's engagement...

In pics: Kuhu and Kunal's engagement ceremony in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Sarah Jane Dias
Sarah Jane Dias
Manish Raisinghan
Manish Raisinghan
Kartik Bhavishya
Kartik Bhavishya
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul
Priyal Gor
Priyal Gor

past seven days