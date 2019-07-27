Rohit files a case of 15 crores on Sonakshi in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum has been gaining immense love from the fans. It is being appreciated for its gripping storyline and unique treatment.



In the previous episodes, it was shown that Sonakshi has made a huge sacrifice to ensure that the news of Pooja’s wardrobe malfunction is not published in any newspaper. Sonakshi has agreed to dance at a famous minister's family wedding in return for the favour.



Rohit, who is unaware about the same, is under the impression that the news is not out in the media because of the Sippys' network and contacts.



In the upcoming episode, Rohit accuses Sonakshi of planning Pooja's wardrobe malfunction and thus files a case against her.



However, Rohit's mother stops him from filing the case. Thus, he uses Deepa Chachi to file a defamation case of 15 crores on Sonakshi.



Sonakshi and her mother are shocked to hear about this.



It will be interesting to see how Sonakshi will fight this allegation.