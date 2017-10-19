Actor Rohit Khurana, who has been cast in the role of grown-up Shani in mythological show "Karmphal Data Shani", says he is nervous about playing a mythological character for the first time.

The Colors show is taking a ten-year leap forward.

Rohit said in a statement: "I am very excited and a bit nervous about the role. It is the first time that I will be playing a mythological character.

"The role is very challenging and comes with a great responsibility. I am looking forward to playing this character and hope the viewers will support me in this new venture."

(Source: IANS)