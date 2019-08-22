News

Rohit proposes marriage to Sonakshi in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

22 Aug 2019 08:00 AM

MUMBAI: The destined love story of Dr. Rohit and Sonakshi is set to begin in the upcoming episode of Star Plus TV serial Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum.

Rohit is realizing his love for Sonakshi.

In addition, Veena considers Sonakshi to be the perfect life partner for him.

Veena thus takes the decision to get Rohit married to Sonakshi as they both understand and like each other.

She goes to Rastogi house to meet Sonakshi's mom Suman.

A greedy Suman agrees to the alliance, as it will also be beneficial for Sumit and Parineeti.

The families thus fix Rohit and Sonakshi's marriage,

Meanwhile, Rohit and Sonakshi go on a romantic date where Rohit holds Sonakshi's hand and tells her that he loves her.

It will be interesting to see what happens next.

